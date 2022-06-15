Hydromer (OTCMKTS:HYDI) Shares Up 53.8%

Hydromer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYDI – Get Rating) shares shot up 53.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40. 5,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 5,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.41.
Hydromer Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HYDI)
