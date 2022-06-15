Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $37.62

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $37.62 and traded as high as $38.00. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling shares last traded at $35.02, with a volume of 181,201 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.18 and a 200 day moving average of $37.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $589.11 million, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling ( NYSE:HY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $827.60 million during the quarter. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a negative return on equity of 31.58% and a negative net margin of 6.42%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.3225 dividend. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. This is an increase from Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio is presently -10.66%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 989,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,877,000 after purchasing an additional 225,115 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 1,176.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 234,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,640,000 after buying an additional 216,191 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 86.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 356,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,840,000 after buying an additional 165,140 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 450,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,500,000 after acquiring an additional 146,869 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 166.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,270,000 after acquiring an additional 102,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.79% of the company’s stock.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY)

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

