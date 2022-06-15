Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMTF) Short Interest Update

Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, an increase of 68.0% from the May 15th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HYMTF traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,015. Hyundai Motor has a twelve month low of $33.24 and a twelve month high of $52.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.96.

Get Hyundai Motor alerts:

About Hyundai Motor (Get Rating)

Hyundai Motor Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes motor vehicles and parts worldwide. It operates through Vehicle, Finance, and Others segments. The company offers cars under the Azera, Sonata, Veloster, Veloster N, i30 Fastback N, The new i30, i30 N, The all-new Elantra, Accent, i20 N, i20, The all-new Elantra N, and i10 names; and SUVs under the Palisade, Santa Fe, The all-new Tucson, Creta, The new Kona, KONA N, and Venue names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hyundai Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyundai Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.