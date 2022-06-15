Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMTF) Short Interest Update

Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, an increase of 68.0% from the May 15th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS HYMTF traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,015. Hyundai Motor has a twelve month low of $33.24 and a twelve month high of $52.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.96.
