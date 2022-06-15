Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) Short Interest Up 65.0% in May

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 525,500 shares, a growth of 65.0% from the May 15th total of 318,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.
IBDSF traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $10.28. 58,348 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,826. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.23. Iberdrola has a one year low of $9.68 and a one year high of $13.46.
About Iberdrola
