Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) Short Interest Up 65.0% in May

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 525,500 shares, a growth of 65.0% from the May 15th total of 318,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.

IBDSF traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $10.28. 58,348 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,826. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.23. Iberdrola has a one year low of $9.68 and a one year high of $13.46.

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, nuclear, and biomass, as well as through installation of batteries.

