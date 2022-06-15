ICHI Achieves Market Cap of $22.56 Million (ICHI)

ICHI (ICHI) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 15th. One ICHI coin can currently be bought for $4.75 or 0.00022275 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ICHI has traded down 55.5% against the dollar. ICHI has a total market cap of $22.56 million and approximately $379,661.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.89 or 0.00412482 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004688 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 47.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00068052 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002230 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001462 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34,985.44 or 1.64200184 BTC.

ICHI Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,753,207 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ICHI Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICHI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICHI using one of the exchanges listed above.

