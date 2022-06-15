ichi.farm (ICHI) Market Cap Tops $1.14 Million

ichi.farm (ICHI) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 15th. ichi.farm has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ichi.farm coin can currently be purchased for $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ichi.farm has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,737.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,161.23 or 0.19042212 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $92.16 or 0.00421719 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004571 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00071028 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002342 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001503 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00036919 BTC.

ichi.farm Coin Profile

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ichi.farm Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ichi.farm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ichi.farm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ichi.farm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

