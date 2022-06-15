IFS Advisors LLC Has $11.21 Million Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

IFS Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,821 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for about 7.9% of IFS Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. IFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $11,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 201.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,300,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,653,000. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 50,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $323.26 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $364.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $401.71. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $320.20 and a 52-week high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

