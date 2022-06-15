IFS Advisors LLC Has $640,000 Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

IFS Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of IFS Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. IFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 486.7% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 88 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $213.58 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $211.68 and a 12-month high of $311.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $242.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.61.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

