IFS Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 876 Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 635.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gladstone Land stock opened at $22.05 on Wednesday. Gladstone Land Co. has a one year low of $21.61 and a one year high of $42.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.56 and its 200 day moving average is $31.90. The firm has a market cap of $754.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.03, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.63.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0454 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -186.21%.

LAND has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. B. Riley upped their target price on Gladstone Land from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gladstone Land presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

