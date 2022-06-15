IFS Advisors LLC Sells 1,460 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

IFS Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 87,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of IFS Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. IFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 137.8% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank boosted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGSB opened at $49.84 on Wednesday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.82 and a twelve month high of $54.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.30.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.073 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st.

