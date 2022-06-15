IFS Advisors LLC Takes $50,000 Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.98.

Shares of AEP opened at $90.44 on Wednesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.22 and a 52 week high of $104.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.62 and a 200-day moving average of $94.09.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 59.66%.

In related news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 2,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total transaction of $272,194.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,056.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $545,525.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,182.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,995 shares of company stock valued at $2,412,657 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

