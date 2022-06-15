IGG Inc (OTCMKTS:IGGGF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

IGG Inc (OTCMKTS:IGGGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 162,500 shares, a decline of 44.1% from the May 15th total of 290,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

IGGGF stock remained flat at $$0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.57. IGG has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $1.53.

IGG Company Profile (Get Rating)

IGG Inc, an investment holding company, engages in the development and operation of mobile and online games in Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers mobile, browser, PC, and client-based online games in 23 languages. It also licenses online games; and provides customer support and technical support services.

