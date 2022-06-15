IGG Inc (OTCMKTS:IGGGF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

IGG Inc (OTCMKTS:IGGGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 162,500 shares, a decline of 44.1% from the May 15th total of 290,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
IGGGF stock remained flat at $$0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.57. IGG has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $1.53.
IGG Company Profile (Get Rating)
