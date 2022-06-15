Imaflex (CVE:IFX) Trading Down 1.6%

Imaflex Inc. (CVE:IFX – Get Rating) shares were down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.20 and last traded at C$1.20. Approximately 25,900 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 87% from the average daily volume of 13,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.22.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.23 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$61.97 million and a P/E ratio of 7.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.90.

Get Imaflex alerts:

Imaflex (CVE:IFX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$25.71 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Imaflex Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Imaflex Inc, together with its subsidiary, develops, manufactures, and sells flexible packaging materials for consumer, industrial, and agriculture markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers plastic films; agricultural films, including mulch, solarization, fumigation, compostable, and crop protection films; converter films; and industrial bags, such as garbage, compostable, and gaylord bags, as well as bags on roll products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Imaflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imaflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.