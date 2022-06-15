IMCD (OTCMKTS:IMDZF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

IMCD (OTCMKTS:IMDZF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 298,500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the May 15th total of 179,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,492.5 days.

Several brokerages have commented on IMDZF. Barclays lowered their target price on IMCD from €160.00 ($166.67) to €135.00 ($140.63) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on IMCD from €166.00 ($172.92) to €153.00 ($159.38) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, ING Group raised IMCD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of IMDZF remained flat at $$143.48 during trading hours on Wednesday. IMCD has a fifty-two week low of $143.48 and a fifty-two week high of $226.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $157.92 and its 200-day moving average is $177.04.

IMCD N.V. distributes, markets, and sells specialty chemicals and ingredients in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers enzymes, surfactants, biocides, chelates, rheology modifiers, solubilisers, silicones, solvents, and functional additives; active pharmaceutical, agrochemicals, biopharma, excipients and formulation, nutraceuticals, and regulated synthesis; actives, UV sunscreens, rheology modifiers, thickeners, emulsifiers, emollients, elastomers, humectants, waxes, film formers, functional powders, hair styling polymers, hair conditioners, solvents, solubilizers, pigments, pearls, colorants, opacifiers, pearlisers, preservatives, antioxidants, additives, fragrances, and essential oils; and resins and binders, additives, functional fillers, and specialty solvents.

