Impax Asset Management Group plc (LON:IPX) Declares Dividend of GBX 4.70

Impax Asset Management Group plc (LON:IPX – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) per share on Friday, July 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Impax Asset Management Group stock opened at GBX 571 ($6.93) on Wednesday. Impax Asset Management Group has a 52-week low of GBX 571 ($6.93) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,508 ($18.30). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 788.59 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,013.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £757.13 million and a P/E ratio of 15.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.92.

In related news, insider Ian Simm sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 904 ($10.97), for a total transaction of £19,888 ($24,138.85).

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Impax Asset Management Group from GBX 1,350 ($16.39) to GBX 1,250 ($15.17) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Impax Asset Management Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Impax Asset Management Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, it provides investment services to funds specializing in the environmental markets sector, with a focus on alternative energy, water, and waste sectors, primarily in the United Kingdom. It manages a range of funds and segregated accounts on behalf of institutional and private investors.

