Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) Short Interest Down 40.0% in May

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the May 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of IOR traded down $2.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.50. 3,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,497. The firm has a market cap of $52.10 million, a P/E ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 0.21. Income Opportunity Realty Investors has a fifty-two week low of $10.05 and a fifty-two week high of $16.99.

Separately, TheStreet raised Income Opportunity Realty Investors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Income Opportunity Realty Investors stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:IOR Get Rating ) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.68% of Income Opportunity Realty Investors worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a portfolio of equity real estate in Texas, including undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct equity ownership and partnerships. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.incomeopp-realty.com.

