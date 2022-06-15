INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $58.98

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $58.98 and last traded at $59.23, with a volume of 488 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.37.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on INDUS Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities cut their target price on INDUS Realty Trust from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

Get INDUS Realty Trust alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $588.04 million, a P/E ratio of 42.45 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. INDUS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

In other INDUS Realty Trust news, major shareholder Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc acquired 7,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.99 per share, for a total transaction of $505,801.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jon W. Clark bought 1,000 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.48 per share, for a total transaction of $56,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $56,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 92,312 shares of company stock worth $6,620,658. 25.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INDT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in INDUS Realty Trust by 25.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,879 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $719,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in INDUS Realty Trust by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. 66.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INDUS Realty Trust Company Profile (NASDAQ:INDT)

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. INDUS owns 41 buildings totaling approximately 4.6 million square feet (4.2 million of which is industrial/warehouse space) in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida in addition to over 3,400 acres of undeveloped land.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for INDUS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INDUS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.