Insider Buying: Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ) Director Purchases C$34,020.00 in Stock

Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ – Get Rating) Director Patrick Charles Evans bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.68 per share, with a total value of C$34,020.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,904,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,295,880.99.

Patrick Charles Evans also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 26th, Patrick Charles Evans bought 35,500 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.69 per share, with a total value of C$24,537.60.

On Monday, April 25th, Patrick Charles Evans bought 7,500 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.66 per share, with a total value of C$4,953.00.

On Friday, April 22nd, Patrick Charles Evans bought 10,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.74 per share, with a total value of C$7,366.00.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Patrick Charles Evans bought 5,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.76 per share, with a total value of C$3,780.00.

On Friday, March 18th, Patrick Charles Evans purchased 20,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.59 per share, with a total value of C$11,776.00.

Shares of MRZ opened at C$0.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$36.73 million and a P/E ratio of -6.73. Mirasol Resources Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.31 and a one year high of C$0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 13.61 and a current ratio of 14.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.73 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.60.

Mirasol Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in Chile and Argentina. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is Sascha-Marcelina project, which covers an area of 30,600 ha located in Santa Cruz, Argentina. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

