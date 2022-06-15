Insider Buying: NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN) Major Shareholder Purchases 4,000,000 Shares of Stock

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Rating) major shareholder Timothy M. Presutti acquired 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $16,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,640,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,560,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
NN traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $2.57. The company had a trading volume of 786,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,220. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.11 and a 200-day moving average of $6.71. NextNav Inc. has a one year low of $2.13 and a one year high of $15.32.
NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 million. On average, equities analysts expect that NextNav Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on NN shares. R. F. Lafferty dropped their price objective on shares of NextNav from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of NextNav from $17.00 to $14.25 in a report on Friday, May 13th.
About NextNav (Get Rating)
NextNav Inc provides next generation global positioning system (GPS) and 3D geolocation services. The company delivers next generation positioning, navigation, and timing solutions through its network-based Pinnacle and TerraPoiNT solutions. Its Pinnacle 3D geolocation service is commercially available in approximately 4,400 cities and towns in the United States; and its TerraPoiNT terrestrial-based encrypted network has deployments in 51 total markets nationally.
