Insider Buying: Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Buys C$270,300.00 in Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) Senior Officer Jean-Paul Henri Lachance bought 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$15.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$270,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 260,133 shares in the company, valued at C$4,136,114.70.

Shares of TSE:PEY opened at C$14.50 on Wednesday. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 1 year low of C$5.88 and a 1 year high of C$17.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.39 billion and a PE ratio of 11.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.09, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$286.89 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. will post 2.3499998 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PEY shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Peyto Exploration & Development currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.89.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

