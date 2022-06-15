Insider Buying: Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Major Shareholder Purchases 149,161 Shares of Stock

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 149,161 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.73 per share, with a total value of $1,898,819.53. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,443,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,564,774.79. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
NASDAQ RPTX traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.47. 330,264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,303. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.09 and a 200-day moving average of $14.66. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $8.06 and a one year high of $35.75. The stock has a market cap of $564.31 million, a PE ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.92.
Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 million. Repare Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.60% and a negative net margin of 1,533.38%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,980,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,866,000 after acquiring an additional 14,097 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,789,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,830,000 after purchasing an additional 221,800 shares during the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 26.9% during the first quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 2,664,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,936,000 after purchasing an additional 564,017 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 72.5% in the first quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 468,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,677,000 after purchasing an additional 197,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Repare Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 467,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,655,000 after purchasing an additional 8,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company’s stock.
Repare Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, discovers and develops therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.
