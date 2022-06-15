Insider Buying: Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Major Shareholder Purchases 149,161 Shares of Stock

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 149,161 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.73 per share, with a total value of $1,898,819.53. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,443,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,564,774.79. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ RPTX traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.47. 330,264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,303. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.09 and a 200-day moving average of $14.66. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $8.06 and a one year high of $35.75. The stock has a market cap of $564.31 million, a PE ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.92.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 million. Repare Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.60% and a negative net margin of 1,533.38%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on RPTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Repare Therapeutics from $54.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Repare Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Repare Therapeutics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,980,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,866,000 after acquiring an additional 14,097 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,789,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,830,000 after purchasing an additional 221,800 shares during the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 26.9% during the first quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 2,664,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,936,000 after purchasing an additional 564,017 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 72.5% in the first quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 468,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,677,000 after purchasing an additional 197,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Repare Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 467,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,655,000 after purchasing an additional 8,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, discovers and develops therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

