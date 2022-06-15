Insider Selling: SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL) Senior Officer Sells C$769,886.61 in Stock

SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL – Get Rating) Senior Officer Christopher Kyle Ritchie sold 81,300 shares of SilverCrest Metals stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.47, for a total value of C$769,886.61. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 685,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,495,267.23.
Christopher Kyle Ritchie also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 10th, Christopher Kyle Ritchie sold 1,198 shares of SilverCrest Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.47, for a total value of C$11,345.06.
- On Wednesday, June 8th, Christopher Kyle Ritchie sold 17,502 shares of SilverCrest Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.48, for a total value of C$165,834.95.
- On Friday, May 13th, Christopher Kyle Ritchie purchased 10,000 shares of SilverCrest Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$8.10 per share, with a total value of C$80,990.00.
SIL opened at C$8.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -83.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.52 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.52. The company has a current ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. SilverCrest Metals Inc has a 12 month low of C$2.85 and a 12 month high of C$8.70.
About SilverCrest Metals (Get Rating)
SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.
