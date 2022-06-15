Insider Selling: TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Director Sells 405 Shares of Stock

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) Director William Bosworth sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total transaction of $31,881.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,399 shares in the company, valued at $425,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:TRU traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.55. 1,985,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,546,955. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $77.00 and a fifty-two week high of $125.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.39.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. TransUnion had a net margin of 39.90% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $921.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.61%.

Several equities analysts have commented on TRU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of TransUnion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of TransUnion from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of TransUnion from $126.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.33.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in TransUnion by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 314,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,323,000 after purchasing an additional 78,695 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at $2,294,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in TransUnion by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 34,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

