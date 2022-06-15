Insider Selling: TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Director Sells 405 Shares of Stock

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) Director William Bosworth sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total transaction of $31,881.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,399 shares in the company, valued at $425,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NYSE:TRU traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.55. 1,985,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,546,955. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $77.00 and a fifty-two week high of $125.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.39.
TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. TransUnion had a net margin of 39.90% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $921.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts have commented on TRU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of TransUnion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of TransUnion from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of TransUnion from $126.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.33.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in TransUnion by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 314,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,323,000 after purchasing an additional 78,695 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at $2,294,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in TransUnion by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 34,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.
TransUnion Company Profile (Get Rating)
TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.
