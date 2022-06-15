Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 197,400 shares, a drop of 29.1% from the May 15th total of 278,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 197,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

In other news, Director Michael R. Chambrello bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.91 per share, with a total value of $99,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,226 shares in the company, valued at $180,619.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,030,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,319,000 after buying an additional 309,201 shares in the last quarter. DG Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Inspired Entertainment by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 1,779,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,893,000 after acquiring an additional 52,875 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its position in Inspired Entertainment by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,379,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,143,000 after acquiring an additional 634,921 shares in the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 49.3% during the first quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 817,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,051,000 after purchasing an additional 269,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Inspired Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,304,000. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Inspired Entertainment stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.31. 5,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,939. The company has a market cap of $277.25 million, a P/E ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.46. Inspired Entertainment has a 1-year low of $8.27 and a 1-year high of $15.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.06.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.15. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.69) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inspired Entertainment will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.

