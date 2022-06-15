Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 20.79% and a negative net margin of 25.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS.

Intellicheck stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.61. The company had a trading volume of 120,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,562. Intellicheck has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $9.68. The company has a market capitalization of $30.07 million, a P/E ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.32.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IDN shares. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Intellicheck from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Intellicheck from $14.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Intellicheck from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Intellicheck from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 38,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 6,621 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intellicheck during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Intellicheck during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intellicheck during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. 39.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

