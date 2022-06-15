InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Shares Gap Down to $57.93

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $57.93, but opened at $53.96. InterContinental Hotels Group shares last traded at $53.79, with a volume of 1,420 shares traded.

IHG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 5,200 ($63.11) to GBX 5,400 ($65.54) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Exane BNP Paribas raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 5,800 ($70.40) price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5,800.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,575 ($67.67) to GBX 5,675 ($68.88) in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5,668.75.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.19.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.859 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IHG. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 228.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 19,685 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,481,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,919,000 after acquiring an additional 39,804 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 286,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,439,000 after acquiring an additional 22,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,317,000. 14.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG)

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

