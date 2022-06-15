InterCure Ltd. (NASDAQ:INCR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

InterCure Ltd. (NASDAQ:INCR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 138,000 shares, a growth of 60.8% from the May 15th total of 85,800 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 63,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INCR. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in InterCure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of InterCure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of InterCure by 9,567.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,071 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InterCure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of InterCure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. Institutional investors own 9.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INCR traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $5.81. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.64. InterCure has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $8.77. The firm has a market cap of $248.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.42.

InterCure ( NASDAQ:INCR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. InterCure had a return on equity of 3.23% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $27.29 million for the quarter.

InterCure Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, cultivation, production, marketing, and distribution of medical cannabis products in Israel and internationally. It offers dried cannabis inflorescences and cannabis extract mixed with oil. The company also invests in biomed sector.

