InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,290,000 shares, a growth of 83.2% from the May 15th total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 210,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.9 days. Approximately 7.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

InterDigital stock opened at $61.71 on Wednesday. InterDigital has a 52 week low of $56.13 and a 52 week high of $80.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.17.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.21. InterDigital had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $101.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. InterDigital’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that InterDigital will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 12th. InterDigital’s payout ratio is currently 64.82%.

In other InterDigital news, Director Jean F. Rankin sold 814 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.83, for a total value of $54,399.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,712.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC bought a new position in InterDigital during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in InterDigital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in InterDigital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in InterDigital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in InterDigital by 28.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 819 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IDCC. StockNews.com began coverage on InterDigital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded InterDigital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

InterDigital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States, China, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Europe. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

