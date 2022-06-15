Intergy Private Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 40,537 Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Intergy Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 40,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,552,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,335,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,729,000 after purchasing an additional 637,636 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,995,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,934,000 after purchasing an additional 45,888 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,168,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,609,000 after buying an additional 41,109 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,752,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,141,000 after acquiring an additional 25,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,200,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,846,000 after buying an additional 121,066 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $75.85. 55,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,432,499. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.06. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $75.19 and a twelve month high of $91.56.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

