Intergy Private Wealth LLC Invests $1.41 Million in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Intergy Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,408,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,875.0% during the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Savior LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 637.4% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 16,311 shares during the period.

VTI stock traded up $2.26 on Wednesday, reaching $189.18. 33,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,011,159. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $185.27 and a 12 month high of $244.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $207.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.34.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

