Intergy Private Wealth LLC Invests $340,000 in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Intergy Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 752,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,825,000 after acquiring an additional 36,570 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 52,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 26,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 17,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $131.07. The stock had a trading volume of 8,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,760. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $129.14 and a 1-year high of $154.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.03.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

