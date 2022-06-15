Intergy Private Wealth LLC Makes New $9.06 Million Investment in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Intergy Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 84,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,061,000. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF comprises approximately 7.1% of Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,966.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 4,917 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 453.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,017,000 after buying an additional 48,403 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 5,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $291,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.14. 119,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,758,788. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.44. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.56 and a fifty-two week high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

