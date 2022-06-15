Intergy Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Intergy Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Bank by 1,920.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the period. 71.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CADE shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Cadence Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Bank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.25.

Shares of Cadence Bank stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.15. The company had a trading volume of 11,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,969. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.06. Cadence Bank has a 1-year low of $23.60 and a 1-year high of $34.24.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $440.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Bank will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 51.16%.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

