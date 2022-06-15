Intergy Private Wealth LLC Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Intergy Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 45,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,228,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.7% of Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,809,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,799,012,000 after buying an additional 7,282,575 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 64,290,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,179,815,000 after buying an additional 6,477,042 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,052,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,079,936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,362,274 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,801,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,890,060,000 after buying an additional 316,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,779,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,522,383,000 after buying an additional 1,192,824 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

VWO stock traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $42.33. The company had a trading volume of 444,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,954,531. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $40.02 and a 1 year high of $54.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.28 and its 200 day moving average is $46.63.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.