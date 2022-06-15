Interlink Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINK) Short Interest Update

Interlink Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINK – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, an increase of 64.3% from the May 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Interlink Electronics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Interlink Electronics stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.00. 2,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,224. Interlink Electronics has a 12 month low of $7.75 and a 12 month high of $11.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.93.

Interlink Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells force-sensing technologies that incorporate proprietary materials technology, and firmware and software into sensor-based products and custom sensor system solutions. Its products comprise sensor components, subassemblies, modules, and products that support cursor control and novel three-dimensional user inputs.

