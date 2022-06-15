Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,041 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Intuit were worth $28,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 3,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

INTU stock traded up $11.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $376.47. 23,394 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,981,014. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $339.36 and a 52 week high of $716.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $416.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $502.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.15.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.07. Intuit had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 30.84%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $674.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $580.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $562.56.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $380,109.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,497.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.