InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.205 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

InvenTrust Properties stock opened at $26.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. InvenTrust Properties has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $32.93.

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.11.

Separately, Compass Point began coverage on shares of InvenTrust Properties in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in InvenTrust Properties in the 1st quarter worth $1,193,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in InvenTrust Properties in the 1st quarter worth $322,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in InvenTrust Properties in the 1st quarter worth $6,105,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in InvenTrust Properties in the 1st quarter worth $359,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in InvenTrust Properties in the 1st quarter worth $3,314,000. 44.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InvenTrust Properties Corp. is a premier multi-tenant retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood centers, and select power centers that often have a grocery component, predominantly in Sun Belt markets with favorable demographics. We seek to continue to execute our strategy to enhance our multi-tenant retail platform by further investing in grocery-anchored centers with essential retail in our current markets, while exhibiting focused and disciplined capital allocation.

