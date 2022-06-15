Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ) Short Interest Down 27.7% in May

Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 27.7% from the May 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF stock traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $63.82. 700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,300. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.90. Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $60.91 and a 1 year high of $103.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth $427,000. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 6,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter.

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer companies.

