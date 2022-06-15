Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 1.9% of Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $45,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. William Allan LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.0% in the third quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $279.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $313.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $347.63. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $273.34 and a 52-week high of $408.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a $0.434 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

