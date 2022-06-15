Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMM) Shares Down 4.6%

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMM – Get Rating) fell 4.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.41 and last traded at $21.41. 299 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 1,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.45.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,068,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,537,000 after acquiring an additional 25,890 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF during the first quarter worth $1,495,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF during the first quarter worth $213,000.

