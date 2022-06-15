Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB) to Issue $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a payout ratio of 100.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Investcorp Credit Management BDC to earn $0.60 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.0%.

Get Investcorp Credit Management BDC alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ICMB opened at $5.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $74.81 million, a P/E ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 6.75 and a current ratio of 6.75. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a 52-week low of $4.07 and a 52-week high of $6.58.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC ( NASDAQ:ICMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.04). Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a negative net margin of 20.69% and a positive return on equity of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Analysts predict that Investcorp Credit Management BDC will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Investcorp Credit Management BDC news, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 2,165,000 shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $15,003,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,253,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,690,053.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Investcorp Credit Management BDC stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Investcorp Credit Management BDC as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

About Investcorp Credit Management BDC (Get Rating)

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, acquisitions, market/product expansion, organic growth, refinancings and recapitalization investments. It also selectively invests in mezzanine loans/structured equity and in the equity of portfolio companies through warrants and other instruments, in most cases taking such upside participation interests as part of a broader investment relationship.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Investcorp Credit Management BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investcorp Credit Management BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.