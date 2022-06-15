Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for June 15th (BRT, CASH, CBT, DRI, EXR, GLOP, GTN, HUN, LGND, LLNW)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, June 15th:

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

