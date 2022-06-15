Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for June 15th (BRT, CASH, CBT, DRI, EXR, GLOP, GTN, HUN, LGND, LLNW)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, June 15th:
BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Olin (NYSE:OLN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Welltower (NYSE:WELL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Receive News & Ratings for BRT Apartments Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRT Apartments Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.