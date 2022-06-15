Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Almaden Minerals (AAU)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN: AAU) recently:
- 6/14/2022 – Almaden Minerals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Almaden Minerals stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.24. The company had a trading volume of 331,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,404. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 24.27, a current ratio of 24.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.30. Almaden Minerals Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $0.53.
Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.
Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
