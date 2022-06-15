IronBridge Private Wealth LLC Acquires 30 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

IronBridge Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 66.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $620.00 to $610.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $738.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $536.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $711.05.

In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $737.79, for a total value of $239,781.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,207,035.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.82, for a total value of $701,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,449,865.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 29,417 shares of company stock valued at $20,717,226 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ REGN traded up $13.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $561.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,128. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $663.26 and a 200 day moving average of $645.74. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $516.75 and a one year high of $747.42.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.37 by $2.12. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.10% and a net margin of 48.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 40.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

