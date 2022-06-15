IronBridge Private Wealth LLC Acquires New Shares in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 51,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,590,000. BioMarin Pharmaceutical comprises approximately 2.4% of IronBridge Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

In other news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 11,800 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $997,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,264,995.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 6,129 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.78, for a total value of $501,229.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,639 shares of company stock worth $9,225,134. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $72.81. 8,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,256,153. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 397.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.88. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.73 and a 52 week high of $94.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.71.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.16. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $519.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wedbush cut their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $146.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.46.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile (Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.