IronBridge Private Wealth LLC Acquires New Shares in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 51,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,590,000. BioMarin Pharmaceutical comprises approximately 2.4% of IronBridge Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.
In other news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 11,800 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $997,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,264,995.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 6,129 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.78, for a total value of $501,229.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,639 shares of company stock worth $9,225,134. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.16. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $519.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wedbush cut their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $146.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.46.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
