IronBridge Private Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 1,500 Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBLK. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. 49.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SBLK. StockNews.com lowered shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of SBLK stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.63. 23,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,799,124. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 12-month low of $16.56 and a 12-month high of $33.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.88.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.25. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 51.34% and a return on equity of 42.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 24.78%. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is 82.81%.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 24 Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

