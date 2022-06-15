IronBridge Private Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 62,594 Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 62,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,476,000. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF makes up approximately 4.4% of IronBridge Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC owned 0.12% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sfmg LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $264,000. Summit X LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 27,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Caerus Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $547,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FTEC traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,635. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.75. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.72 and a fifty-two week high of $138.08.

