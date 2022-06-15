IronBridge Private Wealth LLC Grows Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

IronBridge Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 93.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,198 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,916,355 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,253,000 after buying an additional 12,278 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 639,751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,146,000 after buying an additional 203,461 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 149,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after buying an additional 40,536 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 198,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after buying an additional 8,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 207,331 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after buying an additional 7,559 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $27,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $1,777,926.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 204,105 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,088.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,862,017. 12.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.88.

Shares of KMI stock traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $17.73. 228,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,666,016. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.20 billion, a PE ratio of 39.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.90. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 246.67%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

