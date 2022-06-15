IronBridge Private Wealth LLC Invests $3.40 Million in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,400,000. Linde accounts for approximately 1.8% of IronBridge Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 4.2% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Linde by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in Linde by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Linde news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total value of $57,948.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,600.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LIN traded up $2.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $298.20. The stock had a trading volume of 37,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,161,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.47, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.85. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $267.51 and a twelve month high of $352.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $316.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $316.24.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.15. Linde had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.31%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC increased their target price on Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $352.00 target price on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Linde in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Linde to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.21.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

