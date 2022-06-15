IronBridge Private Wealth LLC Makes New $38,000 Investment in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 643 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in General Motors by 50.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in General Motors by 793.7% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 563 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GM traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.03. The stock had a trading volume of 279,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,089,652. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.25 and its 200 day moving average is $47.19. The firm has a market cap of $49.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.93. General Motors has a 1 year low of $32.15 and a 1 year high of $67.21.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $35.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.25 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GM has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.16.

In other General Motors news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $1,001,180.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,196.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.79 per share, with a total value of $1,357,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,266,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

